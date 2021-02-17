Xbox Series X/S FPS Boost tech can quadruple frame rate of Xbox One classics

Microsoft has announced FPS Boost for its new Xbox Series X/S consoles, which will dramatically enhance the frame rate of backward compatible games.

The potentially game-changing new feature will be automatically applied to compatible titles and will double and, in some cases, quadruple the original frame rate.

So far, Microsoft is supporting Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2; selected due to their popularity. More of the best Xbox One games are on the way though.

Microsoft says New Super Lucky’s Tale will now run at up to 120 frames per second on the next-gen consoles, while UFC 4 is able to hit 60fps. Both games, and all announced today, originally ran at 30 frames per second on the Xbox One.

The update should see much smoother graphics (or “buttery” as Microsoft puts it) than were possible on the original hardware. The company seems pretty excited about this development and plans to release more titles rocking the new FPS Boost tech soon. Microsoft also says the tech is coming to titles that are already a part of Game Pass. The tech will be backed by a new system update, showcasing compatibility options.

In a blog post, the company adds: “Starting this Spring, you can go into the “Manage Game” section for any title, where you’ll be presented with a new “Compatibility Options” button that will allow you to toggle FPS Boost (as well as Auto HDR) on or off. There will also be a new indicator informing you when a game is running with FPS Boost whenever you hit the Xbox Button on your controller. You decide how you want to play your favourite games, whether in its original form or with FPS Boost.”

