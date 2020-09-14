Xbox Series S might underwhelm some players when it comes to backwards compatibility

Microsoft has expanded upon how Xbox Series S will handle backwards compatibility compared to other consoles in the family, and the results could be a letdown for some.

Speaking to VGC, Microsoft said the upcoming Xbox Series S will be capable of running Xbox One S versions of Xbox 360 and Xbox One titles, meaning it seemingly won’t have any of the resolution or performance benefits gained from the Xbox One X.

Yes, we don’t blame you if that previous sentence has left your head spinning. However, despite this omission Microsoft has confirmed that the new hardware will bring its own benefits to older games, so players hoping to pick it up won’t feel cheated when digging into their existing library.

“Xbox Series S was designed to be the most affordable next generation console and play next generation games at 1440P at 60fps,” A Microsoft spokesperson said. “To deliver the highest quality backwards compatible experience consistent with the developer’s original intent, the Xbox Series S runs the Xbox One S version of backward compatible games while applying improved texture filtering, higher and more consistent frame rates, faster load times and Auto HDR.”

If you’re unaware of specifics, “Xbox One X Enhanced” is a term that has been used since the console’s release to describe Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles which receive notable benefits when running on the hardware, which seemingly won’t be present on the Xbox Series S. Instead, it will aim to run titles at 1440p with superior performance instead of aiming for a 4K resolution.

This shouldn’t be too surprising, since the Xbox Series S will have less RAM than Xbox One X (10GB compared to 12GB) so will have a lower ceiling when it comes to pushing resolution and performance. Instead, the console will be aiming for a specific, curated experience across all of its titles. We can’t deny that the endless list of console names and terminology is more than a little confusing, though.

Xbox Series S will launch on November 10 alongside the Xbox Series X as a duo of next generation consoles. If you’re waiting on the PS5 price and release date, those are expected to be unveiled at this week’s PlayStation 5 Showcase. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the latest gaming news and updates.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…