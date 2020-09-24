Xbox remote play might hit iPhone following Android launch

Earlier this week Microsoft announced a new version of its Xbox app that enables owners to stream their games directly from the console to their Android device.

A launch for iOS devices was conspicuous by its absence. However, according to a report on Wednesday, iPhone owners may not be waiting long for parity.

Microsoft told The Verge that Apple is currently reviewing the new Xbox app and, if approved, the remote play feature will be part of a new update.

The hope is that, unlike the xCloud portion of Game Pass currently causing friction between the two companies, there’ll be no issues with bringing the game streaming feature to iOS.

Whereas for xCloud/Game Pass, Apple wants Microsoft to submit every available game for review on an individual basis, streaming a user’s existing library from their console would come under the “Remote Desktop Client” app category, where different rules apply.

Section 4.2.7 of the App Store guidelines suggest Microsoft will be find because the game streaming services offers a “generic mirror of the host device” because it follows the Xbox One interface.

The company also lets Sony PS4 Remote Play functionality exist on its ecosystem and Microsoft’s new feature is pretty much the same. This all suggests the odds are in Microsoft’s favour here, but more importantly the favour of those Xbox gamers hoping to enjoy their games on an iOS device while the living room TV is in use.

In a blog post on Monday, Microsoft explained the feature that’s now available to all Android users: “If you love playing games, the new Xbox app (beta) is more useful than ever. We’re replacing the Console Streaming (Preview) with Xbox remote play in the new Xbox app (Beta). We’ve removed the requirement of being an Xbox Insider so starting today all Xbox gamers can play games downloaded to their consoles straight to their phones or tablets. With Xbox remote play, you can connect to your console and have access to Xbox One games already downloaded to your console including Xbox Game Pass titles.”

