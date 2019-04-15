The Xbox One S All Digital Edition is set to be revealed this week – report

Microsoft is set to unveil its long-rumoured digital console later this week, according to a new report.

German website Winfuture predicts an April 16th reveal for the Xbox One S All Digital Edition with a full release to follow in May.

It will apparently come packaged three blockbuster titles – Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft and Sea of Thieves – already installed on the console, saving you a bit of time with downloads once unboxed if you’re eager to play.

The reported retail price is €229, although nothing formal has been confirmed, and there’s also no word on potential UK pricing.

If this rumour turns out to be true, we can expect a reveal during tomorrow’s Inside Xbox stream, which is often used by Microsoft for exclusive announcements.

The idea of a digital-only console isn’t too far-fetched given Microsoft’s growing focus on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass.

For a monthly price, it provides players with a robust library of titles which includes all new first-party exclusives.

Of course, you can also purchase all other digital titles from the Xbox Live Marketplace, which is often ripe with discounts, free-to-play titles and more goodies.

