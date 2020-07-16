Xbox One could be discontinued ahead of Xbox Series X launch, according to a new report

A new report from Australian website Press Start has emerged which claims that Microsoft will be discontinuing some of its older consoles ahead of the Xbox Series X launch.

The outlet reports that Microsoft’s Australian website no longer lists the Xbox One or Xbox One X, now only featuring the streamlined Xbox One S and forthcoming Xbox Series X. So, it’s possible Microsoft hopes to shake up its roster before the end of 2020.

Press Start also claims that Australian retailers such as EB Games and JB Hi-Fi are no longer able to request new stock of certain consoles, adding further weight to the fact that Microsoft won’t be restocking them in certain territories.

In addition, Metro has reported that Amazon and other major retailers in the US are listing the Xbox One line of consoles as discontinued, now only dealing in existing stock of the hardware. However, Microsoft has already said these changes aren’t a result of the console being discontinued.

Speaking to Pure Xbox, Business Planning Lead Dan Tavares said the consoles are “still very much available” and the company has “changed SKU numbers,” before finishing up his response by stating “Amazon is just messy in how they show products.” So, it seems all this controversy may be for nothing.

Given that Microsoft is rumoured to be introducing Xbox Series S, a machine which will arguably take the place of Xbox One X, it would make sense for Microsoft to slowly phase out this console alongside its launch model.

With the launch of two new consoles into the zeitgeist, it would likely be a danger to overwhelm consumers with too many options. Xbox One S alongside the two new consoles sounds like the magic number, offering more than enough variety for hardcore and casual players.

The Xbox Game Showcase will be taking place on July 23, where a number of major first-party games will be showcased. There’s always a chance Microsoft will also drop release date and pricing details for Xbox Series X during the event, so keep an eye out for that.

