Xbox Games With Gold for August sounds better than it really is

Microsoft has followed Sony PS Plus’ lead by dealing a stinking hand of free games for this month’s Games With Gold line-up.

Perhaps because it’s August and people will be outside more? Who knows, but the poorly received Xbox One game Darksiders III, and the poorly-rated musical platform game Yooka-Laylee aren’t what we’re used to has GWG headliners.

Action adventure game Darksiders III, was, at times, worthwhile successor to the previous entires in the series, but still only earned three stars from our reviewer.

She wrote: “Combat is fun and accessible while exploration is nuanced enough to remain engaging. But there isn’t enough off the beaten path or outside of the fairly predictable story to really help this stand out.”

In affording 2017’s Xbox One game Yooka-Laylee earned just 2.5-stars, our reviewer wrote: “Yooka-Laylee is a nostalgic old-school adventure, but it’s too retro for its own good. Frustrating game mechanics, annoying boss fights and the complete lack of guidance become infuriating as the game progresses.”

Elsewhere, Microsoft is offering Xbox 360 games Lost Planet 3 for the first two weeks of August and Garou: Mark of the Wolves for the second two weeks of August to round-up this month’s underwhelming line-up.

Microsoft does point out that the line-up, which is also accessible to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, is worth $129.99. However, we’re not sure we’d be forking out almost £100 for these games.

Sony, meanwhile, is offering PS4/PS5 gamers a new PlayStation game in Hunter’s Arena: Legends, along with Tennis World Tour 2 and Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville during the month of August.

Are you happy with the Games with Gold and PS Plus games for August or are both companies beginning to scrape the barrel? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.