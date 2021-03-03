Xbox Game Pass’ majestic March is all about sports and Star Wars

Microsoft has announced a stellar crop of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month for cloud, console and PC.

The company took to the Xbox Wire blog to announce a bumper pack of sports games are joining the ranks, with a little Star Wars thrown in for good measure.

For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on the console, Madden NFL 21, NBA 2K21, NHL 21 and Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition will be available. For those accessing their games via the cloud, NBA 2K21 will be available as an xCloud feature.

Those sporting titans will be joined by the aerial dogfighting game Star Wars Squadrons, offering first-person multiplayer action. PC gamers will get the full version of Football Manager 2021 and the Xbox Edition for good measure. All games are either arriving now or rolling out in the next couple of days.

Microsoft does say that some games are leaving the Game Pass platform this month, including a real big hitter in the shape of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. On March 15, it’ll depart the surface, alongside Alvastia Chronicles (Console and PC), Astrologaster (PC), Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Console and PC), and Kona (Console).

Microsoft is bringing out the big guns, with the help of partners like EA Sports, in order to boost the Game Pass Ultimate offering. The subscription platform gives users access to hundreds of games via Game Pass, access to cloud-based gaming on Android devices via xCloud and, of course an Xbox Live Gold membership for online gaming and additional free games.

As gamers continue to struggle to lay their hands on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles, Microsoft has other ways to ensure that would be next-gen gamers keep their loyalties with Microsoft.

Is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate the best value in gaming? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.