Xbox Game Pass ends 2021 in style, with a high chance of gory fatalities
Microsoft is rounding out a great year for Xbox Game Pass in style, with 11 new titles landing on the service before 2021 comes to a close.
After the arrival of Halo: Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 in the last few weeks, Microsoft is boosting the line up for Game Pass on console, cloud and PC, per Xbox Wire.
Among the high profile new titles coming this week are Mortal Kombat 11, Transformers Battlegrounds, Broken Age and Among Us, with Microsoft saying the line-up “seals the deal on 2021.”
Here’s the line up coming on either Wednesday or Thursday:
- Among Us (Cloud) – December 15
- Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16
- Broken Age (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16
- Firewatch (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16
- The Gunk (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16
- Lake (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16
- Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16
- Race With Ryan (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16
- Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16
Microsoft also says touch controls are coming to ten more games for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, nine of which can already be played today. That makes the games easier to play on mobile devices over the cloud. They are:
- Astria Ascending
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Dicey Dungeons
- Fae Tactics
- I Am Fish
- One Step From Eden
- Ring of Pain
- Sable
- The Gunk – Coming soon
Aa always with Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft giveth and it taketh away. At the end of this month Pro Evolution Soccer 2021, The Little Acre, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami 1 and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are being removed from the service. Still, not a bad trade off though, eh?