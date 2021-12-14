Xbox Game Pass ends 2021 in style, with a high chance of gory fatalities

Microsoft is rounding out a great year for Xbox Game Pass in style, with 11 new titles landing on the service before 2021 comes to a close.

After the arrival of Halo: Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 in the last few weeks, Microsoft is boosting the line up for Game Pass on console, cloud and PC, per Xbox Wire.

Among the high profile new titles coming this week are Mortal Kombat 11, Transformers Battlegrounds, Broken Age and Among Us, with Microsoft saying the line-up “seals the deal on 2021.”

Here’s the line up coming on either Wednesday or Thursday:

Among Us (Cloud) – December 15

Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Broken Age (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Firewatch (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

The Gunk (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Lake (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Race With Ryan (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 16

Microsoft also says touch controls are coming to ten more games for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, nine of which can already be played today. That makes the games easier to play on mobile devices over the cloud. They are:

Astria Ascending

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Dicey Dungeons

Fae Tactics

I Am Fish

One Step From Eden

Ring of Pain

Sable

The Gunk – Coming soon

Aa always with Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft giveth and it taketh away. At the end of this month Pro Evolution Soccer 2021, The Little Acre, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami 1 and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are being removed from the service. Still, not a bad trade off though, eh?