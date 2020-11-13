Xbox Game Pass could be biggest winner of next-gen launch week

Shock shortages be damned, Microsoft says the Xbox Series X/S console launches are the most successful in the history of the platform.

In a blog post celebrating this week’s release, Microsoft said it had sold more new consoles than during any other generation’s launch. It also said the Xbox Series S had driven the most first-time Xbox purchases ever.

The blog post went on say a staggering 3,594 games had already been played on the new consoles, which speaks to the bang-up job Microsoft has done in ensuring a vast backward compatibility library, dating back to the original Xbox.

Interestingly, Microsoft also said that 70% of those buying the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles also have Xbox Game Pass, which offers up access to a large range of titles as part of a monthly subscription. Many will be new subscribers, while others will be carrying over a subscription from the Xbox One era.

The firm also paid tribute to the 40 new and optimised games that are available to play on the system, which Microsoft calls its best launch line-up ever for a new console generation. It drew particular attention to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Dirt 5, The Falconeer, Tetris Effect: Connected, Watch Dogs: Legion and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

The blog post written by Liz Hamren, CVP, Gaming Experiences & Platforms, also acknowledged not everyone has managed to snag a console in the first week, with all retailers continuing to sell out almost instantly whenever new units go live.

She wrote: “We know that not everyone was able to get an Xbox Series X/S immediately and are working tirelessly with our partners around the world to bring as many new consoles to as many of you as possible over time and encourage you to check in with your local retailers directly for more details on availability in your market.”

