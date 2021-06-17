Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox Design Lab returns to fulfil your custom Xbox Series X controller dreams

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft is resurrecting the Xbox Design Lab, enabling Xbox Series X/S owners to create their own colourful, custom controllers.

The Design Lab has been mothballed since October last year as the company was busy prepping the new consoles. But now it’s back and more colourful than ever.

If you’re unfamiliar, the Design Lab enables gamers to customise the colours of almost all elements of the controller, such as the body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, and thumbsticks, as well as the ABXY, View, Menu and Share buttons.

Microsoft also says there are new black-on-colour options for the ABXY buttons as well as black-on-white for the View Menu and Share buttons.

There are now 18 different colours that can be selected for most of the elements of the controller, including new options like Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt. The colour options are crafted using 30% post-consumer recycled materials, which Microsoft says will reduce the amount of plastic waste.

From today, Microsoft is opening up orders for the $69.99 Xbox Wireless Controller, which can also be engraved for an extra tenner. Microsoft says gamers in the US, Canada and most Western European Countries can expect delivery within 14 days.

You can get started with your custom Xbox controller here. We can’t guarantee you it’ll make you any better at the best Xbox Series X games, but you can sport a unique look trying.

In our review of the Xbox Series X we called the new controller “a small yet worthwhile improvement over the Xbox One peripheral,” rather than the revolution offered by the PS5 DualSense.

Our reviewer added: “It feels more comfortable to hold thanks to a textured grip across the back and along the triggers. A share button has also been introduced, making the act of capturing your epic gamer moments far more simple. Those who use rechargeable battery packs will require a USB-C cable, which is now the standard input for the controller.”

