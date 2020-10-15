Xbox Backward Compatibility Explained: How will it work on next-gen consoles?

Ever since the reveal of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Microsoft has constantly stressed the massive role backward compatibility will play in the philosophy of its upcoming console ecosystem.

It wants to create a landscape where players never have to leave anything behind, and that includes their entire digital library, saves, achievements and friends they’ve made along the way. Upon logging into Xbox Live on your next-gen console, it will be like you never even left, making it easy to jump into existing games without much trouble at all.

So, the importance of Xbox backward compatibility shouldn’t be understated, as it will continue to evolve and be a major element of many platforms in the coming years. Knowing this, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the feature including all the latest news, games and how exactly it will work on next generation consoles.

Related: Best Xbox Series X Games

Xbox Backwards Compatibility – How will it work on the Xbox Series X and S?

Microsoft recently published a new blog post on Xbox Wire which detailed how backward compatibility will work on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, including exactly what improvements we can expect to our existing library of games.

It turns out that the enhancements will be rather substantial, especially if studios put in the extra effort to make their titles both look and run better than ever. Even without this extra push, the hardware does more than enough to natively bolster existing games, with Final Fantasy 15 now running at a locked 60 frames per second with vastly improved loading times. To be blunt, such changes can be downright transformative.

We’ve compiled some of the defining features of next-gen backwards compatibility alongside a video from Microsoft showcasing major performance improvements in Fallout 4, which has its framerate doubled on both of the new consoles. Here’s some of the key features:

Automatic HDR implementation for titles that did not previously support it

Games will run natively on the hardware, resulting in naturally increased performance and resolution

Improved loading times across the board thanks to increased hardware specs and SSD installation, although enhancements will still be present on a standard HDD.

Select titles will receive bespoke performance bonuses, with Fallout 4 being one of the first major examples.

Xbox backward compatibility list – What games are supported?

A A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

ACE COMBAT™ 6: Fires of Liberation™

Age of Booty

Alan Wake

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien Hominid HD

Aliens vs Predator

Altered Beast

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua

ARKANOID Live!

Army of Two

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed® IV

Assassin’s Creed® Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed® Rogue

Assault Heroes 2

Asteroids & Deluxe

Astropop

Axel & Pixel B Babel Rising

Band of Bugs

Banjo Kazooie

Banjo Kazooie: N n B

Banjo Tooie

Batman: Arkham Origins

BattleBlock Theater

Battlefield 1943™

Battlefield 3™

Battlefield Bad Co.

Battlefield: Bad Co. 2

Battlestations Pacific

Battlestations: Midway

BAYONETTA

Beat’n Groovy

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Bellator: MMA Onslaught

Beyond Good & Evil HD

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

Bioshock

Bioshock 2

Bioshock Infinite

BLACK™

Blazing Angels

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Blood Knights

Blood of the Werewolf

Bloodforge

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Blue Dragon

Bomberman Battlefest

Boom Boom Rocket

Borderlands

Borderlands 2

Bound by Flame

Braid

Brain Challenge™

Brave: The Video Game

Brütal Legend

Bully: Scholarship Ed

Burnout Paradise

Burnout Revenge C Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013

Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures

Cabela’s Survival: SoK

Call of Duty® 2

Call of Duty® 3

Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare®

Call of Duty®: Black Ops

Call of Duty®: Black Ops II

Call of Duty®: Ghosts

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 2

Call of Duty®: World at War

Call of Juarez 2

Call Of Juarez : The Cartel

Call of Juarez® Gunslinger

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET

Carcassonne

Cars 2: The Video Game

Cars: Mater-National

Castle Crashers

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Castlestorm

Castlevania LoS

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: LoS – Mirror of Fate HD

Castlevania: LoS 2

Castlevania: SOTN

Catherine

Centipede & Millipede

Child of Eden

Civilization Revolution

Civilization Revolution

COD: Advanced Warfare

Comic Jumper

Comix Zone

Commaders: Attack

Command and Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath

Command and Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars

Command and Conquer Red Alert 3

Command and Conquer Red Alert 3: Commander’s Challenge

Condemned

Conker: Live & Reloaded

Contra

Costume Quest 2

Counter-Strike: GO

Crackdown

Crazy Taxi

Crimson Skies®: High Road to Revenge™

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

CRYSTAL DEFENDERS™

Crystal Quest D D&D: Chronicles of Mystara

Dante’s Inferno™

Dark Souls

Dark Void

Darksiders

Darksiders II

DAYTONA USA

de Blob 2

Dead Rising 2: Case West

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero

Dead Space™

Dead Space™ 2

Dead Space™ 3

Dead Space™ Ignition

Deadfall Adventures

Deadliest Warrior

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadly Premonition

Deathspank T.O.V.

Defense Grid

Destroy All Humans!

DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION

DIG DUG

DiRT 3

DiRT Showdown

Discs of Tron

Disney Bolt

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Divinity II – DKS

Domino Master

Doom

DOOM 3 BFG Edition

Doom II

Doritos Crash Course

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age™ 2

Dragon’s Lair

Driver San Francisco

Duck Tales: Remastered

Duke Nukem Forever

Duke Nukem Manhattan Project

Dungeon Siege III E E4

Earth Defense Force 2017

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force: IA

Earthworm Jim HD

Eat Lead

Encleverment Experiment

Escape Dead Island F F1™ 2014

Fable Anniversary

Fable Heroes

Fable II

Fable III

Fable Trilogy

Fable® II Pub Games

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 2

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3® Blood Dragon

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION

Fighting Vipers

FINAL FANTASY XIII

FINAL FANTASY XIII-2

Final Fight: Double Impact

Flashback

FLOCK!

Forza Horizon

Foul Play

Fret Nice

Frogger

Frogger 2

Frontlines: Fuel of War

FUEL™

Full Spectrum Warrior

FunTown Mahjong

Fuzion Frenzy® G Galaga

Galaga Legions

Galaga Legions DX

GAROU -MARK OF THE WOLV

Gatling Gears

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Geometry Wars Evolved

Geometry Wars Evolved²

Geometry Wars™ 3: Dimensions Evolved

Ghost Recon: Future Soldier™

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Gin Rummy

Girl Fight

Go! Go! Break Steady

Goat Simulator

Golden Axe

Golf: Tee It Up!

Grabbed by the Ghoulies™

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Greg Hastings Paintball 2 Trailer HD

Grid 2

GRID Autosport

Gripshift

GTA IV

Guardian Heroes (TM)

Gunstar Heroes

Guwange

Gyromancer

Gyruss

H HALF-MINUTE HERO -Super Mega Neo-

Halo 3

Halo 3 ODST Campaign Edition

Halo 4

Halo Wars

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo: Reach

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hard Corps: Uprising

Hardwood Backgammon

Hardwood Hearts

Hardwood Spades

Harms Way

Haunted House

Heavy Weapon

Hexic 2

Hexic HD

Hitman: Absolution

Hitman: Blood Money

Hunter: The Reckoning

Hydro Thunder

Hydrophobia I I am Alive™

Ikaruga

ilomilo

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet

Interpol

Iron Brigade J Jade Empire™

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Jetpac Refuelled

Jewel Quest

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joe Danger Special Edition

Joust

Joy Ride Turbo

JUJU

Just Cause

Just Cause 2 K Kameo

Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days

Killer Is Dead

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

KOF SKY STAGE

KOF2002UM L Lara Croft: GoL

Lazy Raiders

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LEGO Batman

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars III

LEGO Star Wars: TCS

LEGO® Batman™ 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO® Indiana Jones™

LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2

LEGO® Star Wars® II: The Original Trilogy

LIGHTNING RETURNS FFXIII

Limbo

Lode Runner

LOST PLANET 2

LOST PLANET 3

LOST PLANET EXTREME CONDITION

LOST PLANET EXTREME CONDITION: COLONIES EDITION

LUMINES LIVE!

Luxor 2 M Mad Tracks

Madballs Babo: Invasion

Mafia II

Magic 2012

Magic 2013

Magic 2014 — Duels of the Planeswalkers

Magic: The Gathering

Marathon: Durandal

Marlow Briggs

Mars: War Logs

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Matt Hazard: BBB

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Meet the Robinsons

MEGA MAN 10

MEGA MAN 9

Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction

METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE

METAL GEAR SOLID HD: 2 & 3

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

MGS PW HD

Midnight Club: Los Angeles

Midway Arcade Origins

Might & Magic Clash of Heroes

Military Madness

Mirror’s Edge

Missile Command

Modern Warfare® 3

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine

Monday Night Combat

Monkey Island 2: SE

Monkey Island: SE

MONOPOLY DEAL

MONOPOLY PLUS

MOON DIVER

Motocross Madness

Mr. DRILLER Online

Ms. Splosion Man

MS.PAC-MAN

Mutant Blobs Attack

Mutant Storm Empire

Mutant Storm Reloaded

MX Unleashed

MX vs. ATV Reflex N N+

NBA JAM: On Fire Edition

NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM

NEW RALLY-X

NiGHTS into dream…

NIN2-Jump

Ninja Gaiden Black

Ninja Gaiden 2 O Oblivion

Of Orcs and Men

OF: Dragon Rising

Omega Five

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

Orcs Must Die!

Outland

Overlord

Overlord II P P4A

Pac-Man

Pac-Man C.E

PAC-MAN CE DX+

PAC-MAN MUSEUM

Panzer Dragoon Orta

Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory

Peggle

Peggle® 2

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Phantasy Star II

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Pinball FX

Planets Under Attack

Plants vs. Zombies

Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants

Portal 2

Portal: Still Alive

Prey

Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia

Pure

Putty Squad

Puzzle Quest

Puzzle Quest 2

Puzzle Quest Galactrix

Puzzlegeddon

Q QIX ++

Quantum Conundrum R R-Type Dimensions

Radiant Silvergun

Rage

Rainbow Six® Vegas

Rainbow Six® Vegas 2

Raskulls

Rayman 3 HD

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Rayman® Legends

Rayman® Origins

Red Dead Redemption

Red Faction: Armageddon

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

RESIDENT EVIL CODE: Veronica X HD

RoboBlitz

Rocket Knight®

Rockstar Table Tennis

Rumble Roses XX

Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien S Sacred 3

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row

Saints Row IV

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Saints Row® The Third™

Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space

Sam & Max Save the World

Samurai Shodown II

Scarygirl

Scrap Metal

Screamride

SEGA Bass Fishing

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe

Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World

Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage

Sensible World of Soccer

Shadow Assault/Tenchu

Shadow Complex

Shadowrun

Shadows of the Damned

Shank™ 2

Shinobi

Shotest Shogi

Shred Nebula

Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Silent Hill Homecoming

Silent Hill: Downpour

Silent Hill: HD Collection

SINE MORA™

Skate 3

Skullgirls

Skydive

Slender: The Arrival

Small Arms

Sniper Elite V2

Soltrio Solitaire

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic & Knuckles

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure™ 2

Sonic CD

Sonic Generations

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog™ 4 Episode I

Sonic The Hedgehog™ 4 Episode II

SONIC UNLEASHED

SOULCALIBUR

SoulCalibur II HD

South Park™: The Stick of Truth™

Space Ark

Space Giraffe

Space Invaders: IG

Spec Ops: The Line

Spelunky

Splinter Cell: Conviction

Split/Second

Splosion Man

SSX

SSX 3

Stacking

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars Republic Commando

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Strania

STREET FIGHTER IV

Stuntman: Ignition

Super Contra

Super Meat Boy

SUPER STREETFIGHTER IV ARCADE EDITION

Supreme Commander 2

SVC: ToeJam & Earl

Syberia T TEKKEN 6

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Texas Hold’em

The Bureau

The Cave

The Darkness

The Darkness II

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The King of Fighters 98

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII

The Maw

The Orange Box

The Splatters™

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

Ticket to Ride

TimeShift

Tom Clancy’s EndWar

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter™

Tom Clancy’s HAWX

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell® Blacklist™

Tomb Raider Underworld

Tomb Raider: Anniversary

Tomb Raider: Legend

Torchlight

Tour de France

Tour de France 2009

Tower Bloxx Deluxe

Toy Soldiers

Toy Soldiers Cold War

Toy Story 3

Toybox Turbos

Trials HD

Triggerheart Exelica

Trine 2

Tron: Evolution

Tropico 4 U Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon

Unbound Saga

Undertow V VANQUISH

Virtua Fighter 2

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown

Virtual-On OT

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise W Winterbottom

Wolfenstein 3D

Word Puzzle

WOTB: Commando 3 X XCOM®: Enemy Unknown

XCOM®: Enemy Within Y Yosumin! LIVE Z Zoe HD

Zuma

Zuma’s Revenge!

What games would you like to see added to Xbox One Backwards Compatibility? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…