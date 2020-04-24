WWE 2K21 isn’t happening this year, according to wrestling promotion

WWE has confirmed that it will not be releasing an annual entry in its gaming franchise this year, marking its first absence in roughly two decades.

The announcement was made during the company’s quarterly investors call earlier this week when a question was raised regarding the game’s impact on upcoming financials.

WWE interim chief financial officer Frank Riddick said “there’s not going to be a launch of a game this year,” in response to the question, confirming that 2K won’t be producing an installment this year.

Visual Concepts was the planned developer this year, although it appears the situation has changed and won’t be seeing a title in the franchise materialise after last year’s frankly disastrous entry.

Related: Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S

This confirmation comes shortly after a report which claimed WWE 2K21 had been cancelled, likely due to the departure of Yukes as the primary studio and poor reception to WWE 2K20, which was riddled with bugs and glitches.

Speaking to Polygon, 2K said it does not comment on rumours or speculation, which is a strange reaction considering this news comes from WWE itself and not an unverified source. We imagine an official announcement will emerge in the coming days.

Following its release, WWE 2K20 became immediately infamous due to an assortment of bugs, glitches and broken gameplay mechanics which made it the worst entry in a long time. The franchise has failed to truly impress this generation, making that statement particularly damning.

Players flocked to social media where they begged 2K to patch the game so it was more playable and also shared an assortment of screenshots and clips showcasing the worst bugs they came across. It was both depressing and hilarious in the moment.

We’ll be sure to update you once we hear more from 2K Games on the ultimate fate of WWE 2K21.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…