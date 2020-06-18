Win Remnant From The Ashes – Swamps of Corsus on PS4 or Xbox One

Trusted Reviews has teamed up with Gunfire Games to give away ten copies of Remnant: From The Ashes and its newly released expansion – Swamps of Corsus.

We’ve got ten codes across PS4 and Xbox One to give away to some of our lucky readers, and all you need to do to stand a chance of winning is follow us on Facebook or Twitter and express your interest in this grim, addictive RPG. We’ll have specific posts dedicated to the competition, so you’ll know exactly where to look on our social media timelines.

Earning 4/5 in our review, we describe Renmant: From The Ashes as a “fantastic game with a healthy community and is a great purchase for any hardcore gamer looking for a new challenge. Sadly – it’s first major expansion is somewhat light on content to keep existing players satisfied.”

“If you’re a Dark Souls fan yet to experience the majestic joy of Remnant: From the Ashes then you should definitely consider picking it up with the Swamps of Corsus expansion. Though the DLC doesn’t add much to the main campaign, it brings yet more variety to the game’s already brilliant library of monsters and loot,” wrote Alastair Stevenson in our verdict.

First released in August 2019 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, it became a sleeper hit for Gunfire Games and went on to sell millions of copies across all platforms. With the recent arrival of new expansions, it seems this popularity has shown no signs of waning. If you’re keen to jump in, this giveaway could be the perfect opportunity.

Renmant is much like Dark Souls or Bloodborne in terms of its world and progression, but you’ll instead be utilising firearms as your primary means of defense instead of traditional swords and shields. It’s a modern spin on a beloved formula, and throws in a bunch of multiplayer components to spice things up even further.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…