Will PSVR 2 be released in 2022? Sony isn’t telling

Sony surprised the CES 2022 audience with the PSVR 2 announcement and, although we got more details on specs than we thought, there are still a few missing pieces.

Chief among them is the release date. Sony didn’t mention whether it’ll be putting the device on sale before the end of 2022. Well, the official word from Sony is? There is no official word yet. Sony told Axios gaming reporter Stephen Totilo it wouldn’t be announcing further details at this point.

Totilo wrote on Twitter (via PushSquare): “I asked Sony if PSVR2 would be out in 2022 and if it’ll be backwards compatible with PSVR titles (something many people asked me to ask them yesterday). Neither was addressed yesterday. Sony PR says they have nothing further to announce at the moment. So stay tuned…”

That doesn’t mean it won’t be on sale this coming holiday season, it just means that Sony isn’t saying either way right now. Reports prior to the the event had suggested the headset is ready to go into production, which would lend credence to the 2022 release rumours.

Many owners of the current headset would also like to know whether their existing PlayStation VR games will still be compatible with the next-gen headset. Unfortunately, Sony isn’t revealing further information on that front either.

An absence of compatibility wouldn’t necessarily be the worst thing if Sony decided it wanted to port games over to the new headset. However, native support for games like Astro Bot Rescue Mission seems less likely.

Sony wouldn’t surely want to ensure some of the best PSVR games are available across the two generations, but without additional work, we wouldn’t expect too much in the way of native backwards compatibility.

Will you buy PSVR2 when it comes out? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.