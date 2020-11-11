Will the PS5 support 1440p resolution for gaming monitors? Maybe

Sony has said the PS5 could support 1440p resolution gaming in the future, which would please gamers seeking to use the console with a monitor rather than a TV.

In an interview in Japan, the company said it was still prioritising support for its core audience who prefer to game on their TV set. However, if the demand turns out to be there, Sony would consider support for the 1440p resolution often enjoyed by PC gamers looking to boost their frame rates beyond 100 frames per second.

PlayStation platform boss Hideaki Nishino told AV Watch there were no technical limitations to 1440p resolution support, so it’s conceivable the addition may be quite straight forward. “There’s no technological problem at all,” he says in comments translated by Eurogamer.

The Xbox Series X console already supports 1440p, for example, which conceivably makes it a better solution for those looking to spend at least some of the time playing on a monitor.

Right now, tests carried out by Digital Foundry found that when using 1440p montors, the content is scaled down from 4K to 1080p and then scaled back up to show the action at 1440p. Not the ideal solution, but hopefully one that won’t endure for too long.

Overall, this whole debate goes to show that, amid all the talk of the next-gen consoles being more like gaming PCs than ever before, the PS5 is still focused on serving that audience of players who’re still enjoying the hobby on the largest telly in the house.

The PS5 goes on sale in the UK a little over a week from now on November 19. We’ve already reviewed the next-gen console, affording it 4.5 out of a possible 5 stars. Our reviewer called it a “a gorgeously accessible machine with a forward-thinking plan for the coming generation.”

