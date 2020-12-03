We’re now just days away from the release of Cyberpunk 2077. Read on to find out if the open-world RPG will be coming to the PS5.

Set to be one of the biggest RPGs of the year, Cyberpunk 2077 follows outlaw V as they navigate the dangerous districts of the futuristic Night City in a mission to steal the key to immortality.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally scheduled to launch on November 19, but CD Projekt Red delayed the title until December 10 to ensure it would run smoothly on all available platforms.

So, how does this release affect next-gen console owners? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077 and the PS5, including whether the game will be compatible with the 2020 console.

Will Cyberpunk 2077 be coming to PS5?

Cyberpunk will be available to play on the PS5 at launch, however you’ll have to pick up the PS4 version to do so.

While CD Projekt Red does have an optimised PS5 version in the works, the game isn’t expected to come out until 2021 at the earliest. The good news is that, thanks to backwards compatibility, PS5 gamers won’t have to wait until next to year to get their hands on the game.

“Your PS4 copy of the game will work on PS5 on launch day”, the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account shared earlier this year.

The even better news is that CD Projekt Red has promised that anyone who buys the PS4 game will receive a free upgrade to the PS5 version when it is released, meaning you won’t be forced to fork out the money twice.

Which consoles will Cyberpunk 2077 be available on?

Cyberpunk will be available to buy on the PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia from December 10. PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users will also be able to play the game at launch thanks for backwards compatibility.

The aforementioned free upgrade policy also applies to the next-gen Xbox, meaning gamers can pick up the Xbox One game this week and upgrade to the Series X version when it is available at no additional cost.

