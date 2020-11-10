Where to buy the Xbox Series X in the UK right now

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are now available in the UK. While stock is dwindling fast, there is still a chance to grab one on launch day if you’re willing to keep an eye on various retailers.

Retailing for £449.99, the Xbox Series X is an excellent console that is well worth picking up at launch, largely because of the service-driven ecosystem it adopts that carries over all of your existing games, saves, achievements and more. The best part is – they all play better than ever. Xbox Series S comes in at the much cheaper price of £249.99.

Stock levels are sadly still fluctuating heavily across the internet, and because of the ongoing lockdown, there is no way to pop out to the shops and find one in-person, which is usually the last-ditch attempt for late buyers on launch day in previous years. Despite this, there is still a chance, and we are here to help you out.

Trusted Reviews has compiled a comprehensive list of retailers below alongside their current stock status, so you have a rough idea of whether or not there’s a chance of snapping one up. We haven’t bothered putting any pricing details down, due to the fact the majority of retailers won’t waver from the vanilla asking price.

Where to buy the Xbox Series X on launch day

Where to buy the Xbox Series S on launch day

We’ll be sure to update this article once stock levels stop fluctuating so much. But for right now, keep an eye on all the major retailers and with any luck, you’ll find yourself with a brand-new console before too long.

