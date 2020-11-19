Fortnite is returning to iPhone, sort of

Fortnite will make a return, of sorts, to iOS devices thanks to the launch of the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

Nvidia today announced the the launch of the GeForce Now platform in beta as a web app for Apple’s Safari mobile web browser. The launch comes as a web app in order to bypass Apple’s App Store restrictions on cloud gaming platforms, while avoiding giving Apple a 30% cut of any proceeds.

One of the games coming to the GeForce Now service will be a version of Fortnite. Nvidia says it is working with Epic on bringing touch controls to the PC version of the game. So, while it won’t be the mobile version of the app, it will be something for those gamers seeking their Fortnite fix on iPhone and iPad.

Related: Best PC games 2020

“Alongside the amazing team at Epic Games, we’re working to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite, which will delay availability of the game,” Nvidia said today (via Eurogamer).

“While the GeForce Now library is best experienced on mobile with a gamepad, touch is how over 100 million Fortnite gamers have built, battled and danced their way to Victory Royale. The teams are looking forward to delivering a cloud streaming Fortnite mobile experience powered by GeForce Now. Members can look for the game on iOS Safari soon.”

Fortnite, of course, has been missing from the App Store for a couple of months due to a dispute with Epic. Epic had attempted to circumnavigate the App Store regulations by inserting its own payment method into Fortnite. Apple acted swiftly in removing the game from the App Store.

A PR battle has raged since, with Epic launching an anti-Apple campaign aimed at rallying other developers behind their cause. Apple has held firm against the gaming giant, but this week announced it was lowering its cut to 15% for the vast majority of App Store developers that bring in less than $1 million per year.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …