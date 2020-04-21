When is the next Steam Sale? Dates, times, deals and more

Steam Sales continue to be a battleground of bargains, providing some of the finest digital discounts in the gaming world when they arrive throughout the year.

While the era of daily deals and flash sales are now behind us, Steam’s regular promotions still offer players a variety of ways to bolster their libraries for a fraction of the price.

While the forthcoming Steam Summer Festival isn’t a sale in the traditional sense, it will no doubt come packaged with an assortment of discounts associated with the games on display. There’s a lot to dive into, so Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about upcoming Steam sales including all the latest dates, times, deals and more.

Related: Best PC Games

When is the next Steam Sale – Dates and times

It likely won’t be for a few months at the earliest, with the exception of weekly deals and small promotions linked to individual publishers. If 2019 is any indication, the Steam Summer Sale will emerge in June with an avalanche of deals just as the weather is warming up. We’ll likely be in lockdown anyway, so the more bargains, the better.

The Steam Summer Festival is set to take place in June, and will likely be accompanied by the Summer Sale as users test out showcased demos dropping in a window normally taken up by E3 2020, which sadly isn’t taking place this year due to Covid-19.

The annual list of sales are as follows, and we expect 2020 to follow a similar pattern of events, some of which have already transpired:

Steam Lunar New Year Sale

Steam Spring Sale

Steam Summer Sale

Steam Halloween Sale

Steam Black Friday/Autumn Sale

Steam Winter/Christmas Sale

When is the next Steam Sale – How long are they?

Duration of a sale often depends on the season and/or occasion. The Summer and Winter Sales typically last a couple of weeks, with different deals being highlighted on the homepage with each passing day. You’ll have plenty of time to wishlist and purchase products before things return to normality.

The Black Friday and Halloween Sales are much shorter, often lasting a week or so as they correspond to the event occurring in reality. Deals are often thematic, with discounts being offered on survival horror titles to fit the spooky occasion. Black Friday is more general, yet provides some of the year’s best discounts.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…