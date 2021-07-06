Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What’s missing from the Switch OLED? Here’s what Nintendo left on the table

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Nintendo has announced the Switch OLED, bringing a host of new hardware upgrades. However, it hasn’t lived up to the most optimistic expectations and rumours. Here’s what’s missing from the Nintendo Switch OLED.

There’s plenty to love about the Nintendo Switch OLED. The screen, as the name would suggest, is comprised of an OLED panel compared to the LCD technology within the original Switch and Switch Lite.

That should mean more vivid colours and deeper blacks, akin to the displays within some of our favourite phones. The display is also larger at 7-inches compared to the 6.2-inch predecessor. We’ve also got double the on-board storage at 64GB, improved speakers and an Ethernet port for improved online gaming via the dock. However, the wishlist is incomplete…

One of the big hopes for the Switch 2 or Switch Pro, or other rumoured names, was 4K gaming. Not via the touchscreen, which retains its 720p resolution, but via the TV dock. That’s not the case either, meaning the Switch OLED will continue to lag behind the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles in terms of display resolution. It’s debatable how much the likes of Zelda, Mario, Super Smash Bros. and Animal Crossing would benefit from 4K anyway, so it’s not likely to be a big miss.

Bloomberg had reported Nintendo had planed to “adopt an upgraded Nvidia Corp. chip with better graphics and processing”. The report also said Nvidia’s DLSS technology would be along for the ride, which would have boosted the frame rate without affecting the visual quality. Neither is along for the ride and it appears there is now power boost for the Switch OLED at all. It’s not clear whether Nintendo changed plans, or whether initial reports were wide of the mark.

Unfortunately, the new model does not improve the battery life when in handheld mode. That’s a shame, because some gamers have long bemoaned that lack of stamina on the original The new model features the same 4.310mAh lithium-ion battery, while battery life is rated as the same 4.5 to 9 hours depending on the activity. It’s actually impressive the battery life isn’t affected, given the OLED screen is little to pull more power. Estimated charging time is the same at three-hours (in sleep mode).

Has the Switch OLED ticked your boxes? Or left you wanting more? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
