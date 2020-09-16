What are the PS5 launch games?

Tonight’s PS5 Showcase saw a number of exciting games being unveiled for the next-gen console, and this included confirmation of its star-studded launch lineup.

One of the biggest reasons for picking up a new console is because of the games that can only be experienced on the expensive new machine, and Sony’s firm belief in generations means that we can expect a bunch of cool exclusives later this year.

In fact, tonight’s presentation saw release dates confirmed for a solid handful of titles, providing us with a good idea of what exactly we’ll be playing on the PS5 this November alongside all of the expected third-party big hitters like Cyberpunk 2077 and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Trusted Reviews has compiled all of the confirmed launch games for PS5, whether we’re talking about massive exclusives or smaller, more intimate indie efforts. We’ll be sure to compile everything that is worth playing right here.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

As expected, this standalone superhero adventure from Insomniac Games will see Miles Morales take the spotlight from Peter Parker in an open-world experience which will continue the story of the beloved PS4 exclusive. Expect web-slinging action, an emotional narrative and plenty of cool surprises.

Demon’s Souls

First released on the PS3 way back in 2009, Bluepoint Games is reviving the FromSoftware classic exclusively for the PS5. It looks positively gorgeous, and hopes to bring the journey that birthed the likes of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro into the modern age. Here’s hoping the remake does the illustrious epic justice.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Following in the footsteps of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the next entry in Ubisoft’s open-world series will take players to The Viking Age scattered across Great Britain, Norway and Scandinavia. It’s poised to be a vast, beautiful and ambitious adventure which will build further upon the series’ growing adoption of RPG mechanics.

Marvel’s Avengers

Like a number of sprawling multiplayer titles, Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers will be available as a launch title for PS5 and Xbox Series X. It will take full advantage of the new hardware with improved performance, resolution and visual features which simply aren’t possible on older consoles.

Astro’s Playroom

Coming preloaded on PS5, this playful platformer will build upon the wonderfully creative ideas of Astro Bot: Rescue Mission to bring players a fun, welcoming introduction to the world of PlayStation. It looks adorable, and is a cutesy freebie for those hoping to pick up a console later this year.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Capcom’s latest hack ‘n’ slash title is coming to PS5 digitally at launch, and will feature the bombastic campaign alongside a number of new playable characters, levels and weapons for you to wreak havoc with. Here’s hoping for a free upgrade for existing owners.

