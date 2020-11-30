We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC

CD Projekt Red has announced that it will now be waiting until after launch to discuss its downloadable content plans for Cyberpunk 2077.

Such content was originally planned to be teased ahead of its release, but upon being delayed to December, the Polish studio has decided it will be waiting a little bit longer before unleashing such details onto the public.

Speaking in a recent earnings call (via SeekingAlpha), CDPR CEO Adam Kiciński touched upon the current plans for downloadable content following Cyberpunk 2077’s unexpected delay into December: “The initial plan was to do before release, but after the recent delay, we decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects,” said Kiciński. “So, after release.”

The studio has said that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a similar level of support to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt when it comes to post-launch content and expansions. So, we can likely expect major new story content alongside stuff such as cosmetics, weapons and other goodies to arrive in the months after release.

2077 will also receive a multiplayer component in the future, although very little is known about it right now. “It’s a separate dedicated production, a big production,” said Kiciński. “We think about it as a standalone product. Obviously, it’s not entirely standalone as it comes from the universe of Cyberpunk and is very much related to the concept of singleplayer Cyberpunk”.

After a number of delays, Cyberpunk 2077 will now be launching on December 10th across PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. Last-gen versions will work on PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to backward compatibility and will benefit from visual and performance enhancements as a result. Dedicated versions for these platforms are also in the works, if you fancy waiting until those emerge.

