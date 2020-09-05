How to watch Iceland vs England Live Stream: Nations League kick-off time and channel guide

The England national team is back in action after a long lay-off. The Three Lions will take on Iceland in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday night. Our guide tells you how to watch Iceland vs England live on any device, wherever you are.

The Iceland vs England Nations League tie will be played be played in Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavík, in Iceland and will kick off at 5:00 BST.

How to watch Iceland vs England

Sky Sports has the rights to show this game. It’ll be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football for subscribers. Coverage starts at 4:30pm.

If you’re not you’re not a full Sky subscriber, you can grab Now TV Sky Sports pass. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast. See the widget below to gander at the latest deals for Now TV.

Iceland vs England match preview

England should have been looking forward to the European Championships this summer, but what happened happened and the national team haven’t played since completing qualifying in November 2019.

Now it’s onto the Nations League, UEFA’s effort to make International friendlies less redundant by adding a competitive edge. England are in Group A2, alongside Denmark, Belgium and tonight’s opponents Iceland.

The last time these two sides met, infamously, came in the last European Championships in 2016, when Iceland came from a goal down to knock England out of the tournament and bring a merciful end to Roy Hodgson’s miserable reign as manager.

We wouldn’t expect Gareth Southgate’s team to make the same mistake, as the England boss looks to bring in some promising youngsters for the coming campaign. The likes of Mason Greenwood, Jack Grealish, Dean Henderson, Phil Foden and Conor Coady are all expected to feature this weekend.

If Southgate could get these lads some experience over the coming season, the delayed Euro 2020 tournament might actually work in England’s favour.

If you’re a fan of streaming content online, then you should also be in interested in staying safe while you’re doing it and keeping your private data away from the hands of hackers. If that’s the case, there’s no better way to keep your online activity safe than with a dedicated VPN.

Allowing you to connect via a different IP address somewhere else in the world, having a VPN can let you browse the internet in peace, knowing that you’re safe from the prying eyes of anyone who might be looking to steal your personal information.

