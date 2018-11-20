The Walking Dead: Final Season resumes development at Skybound Games

Skybound Games has announced that development of future episodes of The Walking Dead: Final Season has begun.

Previously in the works at Telltale Games’ prior to the studio’s sudden closure, Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Games stepped in to take over development shortly afterwards.

Kirkman, known for founding Skybound and creating The Walking Dead, seems keen to avoid disappointing fans awaiting the end of Clementine’s story:

“It’s been a ton of work logistically and legally to get us to a place where we’re able to roll up our sleeves and get to the actual work,” Skybound said in a statement.

“But, we’re excited to let you know that many of the talented, passionate team members who originally worked on the game are resuming development efforts today!”

Skybound has also made it clear that some entries in Telltale’s catalogue might vanish off digital storefronts during the transition, although assures they will return.

In addition, those who have already purchased The Walking Dead: Final Season will be free to download remaining episodes without any issues.

As for release dates, Skybound has said that they will be announced “soon” and will no longer follow the schedule set out by Telltale Games.

We hope the remaining episodes maintain the quality of The Walking Dead’s first two episodes, which arguably set a new standard for Telltale prior to recent events.

