The Vatican just got its own version of Pokemon GO; Follow Jesus Christ GO

The Vatican has introduced a new app for iOS and Android that is heavily inspired by Niantic’s Pokemon GO.

It might be fun to chase after Pikachu or Squirtle, but the Vatican is keen for you to follow the words of Jesus Christ with Follow JC Go.

Pope Francis has given his blessing to the smartphone application which has you creating your own avatar and capturing famous saints from the religion.

Having launched on October 19, the game has you capturing in a mixture of saints, biblical characters, and other figures to join your Evangelization Team and complete in-game challenges.

“You know, Francis is not a very technological person, but he was in awe, he understood the idea, what we were trying to do: combine technology with evangelization,” Ricardo Grzona, executive director of Fundación Ramón Pané, told Crux Now.

While exploring using GPS technology random saints and other holy figures might ask you trivia questions regarding bible quotes and other things, so you best keep a tome handy.

There’s only a Spanish version of Follow JC Go right now, given that its the native language of Pope Francis, although we’d be keen to see an English release.

Despite its obvious inspiration, this could be a great way of educating young players on religious history, if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.

