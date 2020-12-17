Valorant System Requirements: What you need to play the free-to-play shooter on PC

Riot Games’ free-to-play hero shooter launched already this year to critical acclaim, having already attracted millions of players who adore this stylish combination of Counter Strike and Overwatch.

Available exclusively on PC, Valorant’s mass appeal means it isn’t the most demanding experience for the platform, however you’ll still need a capable machine to see the shooter at its very best. We’ve compiled the minimum and recommended system requirements below to make things easy to understand.

Deal: Refurbished Asus TUF A15 15.6 Inch AMD R5 8GB RAM 512GB SSD GTX1650Ti Gaming Laptop for just £613.99

Valorant System Requirements

You can find the full list of minimum and recommended system requirements for Valorant below, as provided by the official production description from Riot Games. There isn’t anything super demanding, so even the most casual of PC gamers should find jumping into it a relative breeze. It’s also been split by performance expectations, which is extra handy for those with high-refresh rate displays.

Minimum Requirements (30 fps)

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

RAM: 4GB

CPU: Intel i3-370M

GPU: Intel HD 3000 (1GB VRAM)

Recommended Requirements (60fps)

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

RAM: 4GB

CPU: Intel i3-370M

GPU: Intel HD 3000 (1GB VRAM)

High-end Requirements (144+ fps)

Much like League of Legends, Valorant is designed to reach a large audience with its free-to-play model, so it makes perfect sense to have system requirements to match as many players as possible. Despite this, it’s art design shines through and helps it look genuinely stunning at times. Here’s what we thought in our 4.5/5 review:

“Valorant is one of the best tactical shooters in recent memory, featuring superb precision gunplay and an expansive class system for an abundance of depth. With ruthless headshot damage, accuracy proves more important than rival online shooters which may put off casual players. But for those looking for a challenge in an ultra-competitive setting, Valorant is essential – especially since it’s free to play.”