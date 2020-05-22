Valorant is set to arrive on PC this June following hugely popular beta

After a month of beta testing, Riot Games has confirmed that tactical hero shooter Valorant will be launching publicly on June 2.

First revealed earlier this year, Valorant has already captured the imagination of millions, with Riot Games hoping it will act as the shooter equivalent to its other global blockbuster – League of Legends.

News regarding its release was unveiled on Twitter by game director Joe Ziegler and executive producer Anna Donlon, who confirmed Valorant will arrive “in the majority of regions worldwide” from June 2 onwards.

Unfortunately for hardcore players of the beta, their progression and unlocks will be wiped ahead of the game’s 1.0 release. This makes perfect sense, since a much wider audience will likely be attracted by the full product and will expect an even playing field.

The beta will conclude a number of days before the game launch, closing its digital doors on May 28th. From here, some essential maintenance will be performed to ensure things are ready for June 2.

Riot Games has confirmed it will be adding a number of new characters and game modes shortly after launch, expanding upon the selection beta players are likely familiar with. You can find a full list of comprehensive updates on the Valorant website.

It’s no surprise that Valorant has made a massive splash in the gaming world since its initial arrival, especially given the pedigree of its creator. It has set a new concurrent viewing record on Twitch while already attracting a growing esports scene, something we’re sure will become more official in the months to come.

