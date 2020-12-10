UK retailers aren’t getting more PS5 stock until 2021, so don’t expect one for Christmas

Argos and Smyths have provided UK consumers with an update regarding PS5 stock (via VGC), and it seems they won’t have more units of the console until 2021 at the earliest.

Writing on their official websites, both retailers were clear about the current situation surrounding Sony’s next-gen console, which has been virtually impossible to find since its initial launch back in November.

“We will not have any further stock for the rest of 2020,” the Argos website reads. Smyths has delivered a similarly cut and dry message, simply stating that more stock is “expected” in 2021.

It’s likely that both retailers have fulfilled their stock allocation for the year, and Sony won’t be providing further units until after Christmas. Given the unprecedented demand, it’s no surprise that major businesses like this are failing to get their hands on it.

Other retailers such as ShopTo and GAME have received consistent stock of the console since its release, taking pre-orders in waves in anticipation of new stock arriving. That being said, demand is still very high and finding one for yourself might prove difficult.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are somewhat less challenging to find, although the more powerful console is still in high demand amongst the majority of retailers right now. Sony touched upon the PS5 situation shortly after launch:

“We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever,” the company said. “Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers.”

So, if you’re hoping to bag a PS5 in time for Christmas, you might need to get creative. Here’s what I thought of the console in my 4/5 review: “PS5 is a meaningful evolution of Sony’s achievements with its predecessor. It’s a gorgeously accessible machine with a forward-thinking plan for the coming generation, whether that’s through its nuanced SSD technology or growing library of worthwhile exclusives.”