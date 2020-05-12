Ubisoft Forward: All the big news, announcements and games we expect to see

E3 2020 has sadly been cancelled due to complications relating to Covid-19, leading a number of major publishers to pursue alternative methods for housing their annual blast of news and announcements. Ubisoft was one of the first players to confirm it would be hosting its own showcase in light of recent news, and now we finally have more information on this – so here’s everything we know about Ubisoft Forward.

Forward will be a bespoke digital event which will contain an abundance of news, announcements and games we’ve never seen before, alongside ones that are in dire need of an update. In a way, it’s a traditional press conference without the usual event that surrounds it.

We have compiled everything you need to know about Ubisoft Forward including all the latest news, announcements, games and things we’d like to see.

Ubisoft Forward – What is it?

Forward is described by Ubisoft as an “E3-style showcase with exclusive game news, exciting reveals and plenty more.” So – if you’re familiar with the publisher’s usual streams, think of something like that without the live presenters, and you’ll be right on the money.

Ubisoft Forward dates and times – When is it taking place?

Ubisoft Forward will take place on July 12th, with exact times yet to be announced. Given its a few months away, we imagine additional details will begin to surface closer to the event itself. Here’s hoping Ubisoft isn’t subject to its usual avalanche of leaks, which is sadly the case for its press conferences.

Ubisoft Forward games and announcements – What we expect to see

There should be a number of interesting titles present at Ubisoft Forward, perhaps more than usual with the publisher delaying a number of titles following the underwhelming performance of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

It’s taken time to reanalyse its portfolio, which should result in a very interesting show indeed. We’ve rounded up all the games we expect to see alongside a couple of potential surprises that could be on the horizon.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

This is the big one, acting as Ubisoft’s flagship blockbuster for the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X. After roaming the worlds of Greece and Egypt, players will now find themselves venturing into The Viking Age. More specifically, they’ll be exploring Great Britain, Scandinavia and Norway throughout the game’s bulky campaign.

We’ve already seen plenty of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the form of a reveal trailer, plenty of details and an underwhelming “gameplay” showcase from Inside Box. Ubisoft has since apologised for the latter and has promised that we’ll see far more in the weeks and months to come. Here’s hoping for a fully-fledged demonstration that dives into the game’s world, characters and mechanics.

Watch Dogs Legion

This is one of a few titles pushed back by Ubisoft at the start of 2020, meaning it’s going to have had a few extra months in the oven to ensure everything is polished, refined and ready to be sprung on an unsuspecting public. Watch Dogs Legion takes place in a dystopian, post-Brexit vision of London.

The city is dominated by fascist authority and totalitarian surveillance that constantly watches over the populace. Turns out taking back control meant the exact opposite in the minds of Ubisoft. It will be fascinating to see how the unfolding narrative expands upon this political element, or if it does at all.

Beyond Good and Evil 2

We haven’t heard a peep from Beyond Good and Evil 2 for almost two years, and it remains unclear exactly what it’s even about beyond being a prequel that will feature a handful of returning characters.

An update on where development is at and whether we can expect to see the game released in the next few years would be much appreciated. Otherwise, we might have another The Last Guardian on our hands.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Rainbow Six Siege is one of the biggest shooters on the planet, so it makes perfect sense for Ubisoft to expand upon it with something new. Quarantine is exactly that, taking the Rainbow Six universe and transforming it into something completely new and unexpected.

This first-person shooter will be a big departure from its popular counterpart. Set after the events of Siege, a team of three operators find themselves working together to fight off a lethal infectious parasite. You’ll be doing battle with an assortment of deadly creatures while trying to survive and complete objectives.

