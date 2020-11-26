Ubisoft fixing major issue with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox Series S

Ubisoft is currently rolling out an update that will fix a frame-rate issue with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on next-gen consoles.

The update means PS5 and Xbox Series X/S gamers will be able to enjoy the new instalment of the RPG franchise at a consistent 60-frames per second.

Following a deep dive from Digital Foundry, it emerged that the frame rate dips below 60fps on on the Xbox Series X and PS5. The site found the issue was more prominent on Microsoft’s console, while the Xbox Series S frame rate was capped at 30fps permanently. You can see the comparison in the video below.

Now, update 1.0.4 will mean all three consoles can run the game consistently at 60 frames per second. It includes a new performance mode that “allows the game to adapt the resolution and graphic settings to maintain 60fps.”

The Quality mode, meanwhile, “enables the game to run maximum resolution and graphic settings while maintaining 30fps.”

Ubisoft says the default values for each console are:

Xbox Series X / PlayStation 5: Performance

Xbox Series S: Quality

Elsewhere, Ubisoft is also adding a host of performance and in-game updates that will enhance most elements of the game. Those are available all formats in update 1.0.4. There’s an exhaustive list you can check out on the official page.

The update comes as Microsoft vowed to look into reports that the PS5 was outperforming the Xbox Series X when playing games like Devil May Cry 5. That’s despite Microsoft’s console being the supposed gold standard from a technical perspective.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is a return to form after a couple of underwhelming instalments. Our reviewer called it a “hugely enjoyable entry to the series, offering an enthralling Viking RPG experience with super-satisfying combat and exploration of medieval England.”

He praised the Viking-style combat, Game of Thrones-esque story-telling and beautifully depicted medieval English landscape.

