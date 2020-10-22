Ubisoft Connect to replace UPlay and will offer crossplay, cross-progression and more

Ubisoft Connect is a new service which is set to replace UPlay as the publisher’s location for all of its latest games, and will allow for crossplay, cross-progression and more across multiple platforms.

The announcement was made by the company earlier today as a replacement for both UPlay and Ubisoft Club, with it being pitched as a client which will be an “ecosystem of players services for all Ubisoft games across all platforms.”

Like UPlay before it, Ubisoft Connect will link to your existing account and will house all of your games, friends and achievements across the publisher’s library of experiences. It will also Ubisoft Club, where players can earn units which can be renewed to earn special in-game goodies.

Related: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Preview

While your existing Ubisoft Club currency will make the transition, not all of your existing games will, with a full list of the compatible games making the jump being listed here. It seems the majority of modern titles will be compatible, and you can obviously expect all other new releases to work on the client without issue.

One of the more exciting new features is the implementation of crossplay and cross-progression. This means that you will be able to carry over your progress between multiple platforms without any trouble. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like one singular purchase will net you the same game across multiple systems.

Some of the confirmed games include Watch Dogs Legion, Hyper Scape, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Riders Republic. We imagine this list will only expand in the coming weeks and months, and Ubisoft has said it will ensure that the majority of titles that support multiplayer will eventually be brought into the fold.

“The first step in transforming the app into Ubisoft Connect will be with the all-new overlay. Ubisoft’s live games, old and new, will be compatible with Ubisoft Connect services and loyalty program. Some of these titles include Hyper Scape, The Division 2, For Honor, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, with Rainbow Six: Siege being added in an update shortly after release,” Ubisoft explains.

“Ubisoft Connect will also be included in all major upcoming Ubisoft games with Watch Dogs: Legion being the first to use its features on all platforms.” As we move into the next generation, it makes sense that Ubisoft would want to ensure that all of its players can seamlessly switch between platforms without much trouble, and jump into games alongside their friends with minimal obstacles.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…