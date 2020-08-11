Twitch Prime is now Prime Gaming, but you can still expect plenty of digital freebies

Amazon has announced that it has rebranded its Twitch Prime service to Prime Gaming, lining its signage up with its other premium subscription offerings.

While the service itself has received a surprise rebrand, the purpose of Prime Gaming will be almost identical to its predecessor. You’ll still be able to gain access to a variety of digital freebies from games such as Apex Legends and PUBG.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, it’s worth taking advantage of Prime Gaming if you’re an avid player of popular multiplayer titles or simply want to access its growing library of free games, which grows with new additions each and every month.

“Prime members already get the best of TV, movies, and music, and now we’re expanding our entertainment offerings to include the best of gaming,” said Larry Plotnick, general manager of Prime Gaming. “We’re giving customers new content that makes playing their favourite games on every platform even better. So no matter what kind of games you love, and no matter where you play them, they’ll be even better with Prime Gaming.”

Amazon Music is now the only major component of Amazon’s arsenal which doesn’t possess Prime in its name, so perhaps this will change moving forward so everything lines up perfectly. If you want to take advantage of Prime Gaming, an Amazon Prime membership currently costs $13/£8 per month or $119/£79 per year.

If you’re already a member, at the time of writing there’s a number of worthwhile freebies on the service right now ranging from cosmetics for the biggest games to a bunch of classics you can download directly and keep forever. Hopefully this rebrand will bring with it an expansion of incentives to keep an eye on Prime Gaming moving forward.

