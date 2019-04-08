Here’s all the gaming freebies coming to Twitch Prime this month

Twitch has announced all of the juicy freebies coming to Prime members this month, giving us plenty of cool stuff to choose from.

A grand total of four games will be available for players to redeem on the service this month, and the collection packs in a healthy amount of variety.

First up is Her Story, an interactive narrative adventure where you must get to the bottom of an unfolding crime mystery. It’s great, fuelled by a wonderful central performance by Viva Seifert.

Next up is InnerSpace, a space-exploration experience where you discover different planets and make your mark on the galaxy, except there’s a couple of twists thrown into the mix.

Rounding up the quartet of games are Joggernauts and Keep in Mind: Remastered, all of which you can claim by signing into your Twitch Prime account.

Oh, and Twitch Prime continues to offer a free year of Nintendo Switch Online for members, which normally costs around $20 a year.

All in all, it’s a pretty excellent month for Twitch Prime, with active subscribers having plenty of worthwhile benefits to take advantage of this April.

Will you be downloading any of this month’s Twitch Prime freebies? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.