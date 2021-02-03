Total War: Warhammer 3 has been announced, and it’s coming this year

Creative Assembly has announced Total War: Warhammer 3, the third entry in its grandiose strategy series, and it’s coming our way later this year.

The title was announced with a gorgeous reveal trailer which also provided a glimpse at some of the new factions and characters we can expect from the third instalment.

Revolving around the long-running battle with Chaos, some of the new races will include the Kislev and the Cathay. My knowledge of Warhammer isn’t the greatest, but the trailer has giant rideable polar bears which is more than enough to get my attention.

The trailer teases a number of factions associated with Chaos, so expect to run across other races such as the Nurgle and Slaanesh in the full game. It’s an aspect of Warhammer lore Creative Assembly is yet to explore, so we’re excited to see it come to fruition.

“Embarking on a new grand campaign, you will be tasked with saving or exploiting the power of a dying god. Each race offers a unique journey through the nightmarish Chaos Realm, culminating in an endgame that will determine the fate of the world.” reads the official blurb.

No concrete release date has been confirmed beyond a vague 2021 window, but expect Total War: Warhammer 3 to arrive on digital storefronts such as Steam and Epic Games Store later this year. If you’re new to the series, the previous two games often go for cheap nowadays.

Here’s what we thought of the second entry in our review: “Think of it less as a sequel to Total War: Warhammer, more a second chapter with a different pace and style.

This one makes even more of the hybrid gameplay that made the original so exciting, with new races and additional mechanics that freshen up the campaign even for those who played through the first campaign with several different factions.”