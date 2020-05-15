Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 soundtrack officially confirmed – listen here

Ask a cross-section of punk rock music fans how they got into the genre and we guarantee you’ll hear the answer “Tony Hawk’s games” on more than one occasion.

The soundtracks for those games were always absolutely spectacular and exposed people to a music style they may not have discovered otherwise. News that the first two games in the iconic skateboarding series are being remastered got us thinking it could do the same for an entire new generation of gamers.

Just a few days after the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 re-releases for PS4, PC and Xbox One re-releases were confirmed we know the tracks that’ll accompany all of those sick rail grinds, kick-flips and wipeouts.

You don’t even have to wait until the games arrive in September in order to enjoy the track list as the official playlist has been published to Spotify (via IGN) The track listing is as follows:

“Police Truck” – Dead Kennedys

“Superman” – Goldfinger

“Jerry Was a Race Car Driver” – Primus

“New Girl” – The Suicide Machines

“Here and Now” – The Ernies

“Euro-Barge” – The Vandals

“Blood Brothers” – Papa Roach

“Guerilla Radio” – Rage Against the Machine

“Pin the Tail on the Donkey” – Naughty by Nature

“You” – Bad Religion

“When Worlds Collide” – Powerman 5000

“No Cigar” – Milencolin

“Cyclone” – Dub Pistols

“May 16” – Lagwagon

“Subculture” – Styles of Beyond, Dieselboy + Kaos

“Heavy Metal Winner” – Consumed

“Evil Eye” – Fu Manchu

“Five Lessons Learned” – Swingin’ Utters

There’s nothing in the way of new music here, with most of the original tracks from the series returning. However, IGN points out that not all are present and accounted for. MIA are the tracks from Suicidal Tendencies and Anthrax, among others.

Thankfully, while some of the music may be missing, all of the courses and original skaters are back for the remasters, which will be available on the Epic Game Store on September 4. However, they’ve all been bestowed with new visuals, models and mechanics that’ll befit the current generation of console gaming.

