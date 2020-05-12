Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Remastered is coming this September

Two of the greatest skating games ever made are making a comeback in the form of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The duo of remastered classics are being developed by Vicarious Visions, who were also responsible for the critically and commercially successful Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy. So, it’s reassuring to know it’s definitely in good hands following the mediocre Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5.

Both were released back in the 1990s for the original PlayStation, responsible for bringing skating culture into the mainstream and making Tony Hawk a household name amongst gamers and skaters alike.

The remastered collection will be coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 4th, meaning it’s only a handful of months away. You can check out the announcement trailer for yourself below:

All of the original game stages, skaters and modes will make a return, although they’ve all been completely recreated with new visuals, models and mechanics which are updated to today’s standard. Here’s hoping it remains just as satisfying to play.

Multiplayer will be both online and split-screen, meaning you’ll be in a position to recreate beloved childhood memories. Create-a-Park has also been improved, meaning you can share them with friends or post them online for millions of players to see.

A livestream took place following the game’s announcement featuring Geoff Keighley and Tony Hawk, who dove into specifics regarding the remasters and how they will stand out compared to the original. It appears they want to maintain the original vision while ensuring it belongs in the modern gaming landscape.

Further details on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Remastered will be emerging ahead of release, and we’ll be compiling all of them here. Those who pre-order digitally can earn early access to the Warehouse Demo, with release specifics yet to be announced.

