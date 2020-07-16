Tom Holland confirms the Uncharted movie has finally started filming

The Uncharted movie has hit plenty of road-blocks and issues on its way to production but now, according to star Tom Holland, it’s finally started filming.

According to a post on the actor’s Instagram account – which showed his on-set chair labelled with the name of his character ‘Nate’ – the cameras are finally rolling on the exciting game-to-film adaptation.

Holland will play the central character from the PlayStation exclusive franchise, Nathan Drake, or ‘Nate’.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, it follows his adventures across a wide range of locations, across the globe, as he hunts treasure and mischief. The original installment, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, landed in 2007 and followed Drake’s hunt for Eldorado. Needless to say he uncovers much more than he bargained for and gets into plenty of platforming, gun-wielding trouble.

The arrival of the film certainly brings a feeling that things have gone full circle, with some elements of Drake’s character and story definitely having been influenced by the Indiana Jones franchise.

Fans of the game series are keen to see Nathan Drake, one of gaming’s most lovable rogues, brought to life on the big screen. However, it has seemingly been hell to bring the film to production.

Ruben Fleischer became the seventh director appointed to head-up the film. He previously masterminded the Tom Hardy super-villain adventure, Venom.

The current release date for the film is July 16, 2021, so fans still have a long time to wait. That’s the latest in a long line of delayed dates too, so don’t be surprised if it’s pushed back again. However, the fact that filming has now begun is a good sign for fans. Stay tuned for more updates.

