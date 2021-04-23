Titanfall, Battlefield and more EA classics get Xbox FPS Boost treatment

Microsoft is retrofitting 13 more titles with the FPS Boost technology, which can enhance the frame rate of older games up to 120 frames per second.

The latest crop of titles to benefit from technology is from the EA Play stable, which was recently integrated into Game Pass Ultimate. Most of the titles, which are Xbox One-era games, were originally released at 30 or 60fps. The updates are designed to bring ‘buttery smooth’ visuals and give those games a new lease on life.

Twelve of the thirteen titles go the whole hog in boosting the frame rate to 120fps on Xbox Series X (some max out at 60fps on Series S), including a trio of Battlefield games, both Star Wars Battlefront games, the Titanfall two and a trifecta of Plants vs Zombies titles. To make the most of this, you will need a TV capable of 120Hz refresh rate.

Those games are as follows:

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield V

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

Unravel 2

Sea of Solitude (60fps)

The rollout comes a few months after Microsoft enabled the tech for a number of games from the recently-acquired Bethesda library, including Fallout 4 and Dishonored. The setting is automatically turned off, so gamers will have to enable it themselves in order to access those higher frame rates.

In a blog post in February the company explained: “Starting this Spring, you can go into the “Manage Game” section for any title, where you’ll be presented with a new “Compatibility Options” button that will allow you to toggle FPS Boost (as well as Auto HDR) on or off. There will also be a new indicator informing you when a game is running with FPS Boost whenever you hit the Xbox Button on your controller. You decide how you want to play your favourite games, whether in its original form or with FPS Boost.”

Major Nelson demonstrates the process in the video below.