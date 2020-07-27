This year’s Call of Duty has been confirmed by a Doritos promotion

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been unveiled by a Doritos promotion ahead of its official reveal, seemingly confirming the rumoured game’s existence.

It has been rumoured that Treyarch would be returning to the Black Ops subseries for some time now, and it seems that everyone’s favourite brand of crisps has incidentally confirmed that this is indeed the case. Oopsy daisy.

Packets of Doritos are promoting the usual array of Double XP codes (via ModernWarfareZone) you’d find with a major first-person shooter release. The most interesting new piece of information is confirmation of the official name and logo, both of which can be seen on the packaging below.

Activision and Treyarch are yet to officially acknowledge the promotion or even the new game’s existence, which is yet to be unveiled despite release presumably being a handful of months away. We’re shocked that Black Ops Cold War hasn’t been announced, since last year’s Modern Warfare was first shown in May, and now we’re almost in August.

We imagine a reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is only a number of weeks away, since Activision will be keen to establish its blockbuster shooter’s position ahead of the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch. Chances are, it will be a major title for both platforms alongside the hugely popular Warzone, which will continue to be updated moving forward with new seasons, maps, modes and more.

Here’s what we thought of last year’s entry in our 4/5 review: “Infinity Ward’s reboot of the iconic classic doesn’t surpass the original, but does a fantastic job of translating its formula into the modern era. A thrilling solo campaign alongside a robust selection of multiplayer options ensure this package is well worth a visit, even if the long-awaited return of Special Ops just about misses the mark.”

