This independent studio is launching the first boxing game in years

Boxing fans haven’t had a mainstream boxing video game since Fight Night Champion, way back in 2011, but that could be about to change…

Sheffield-based game developer, Steel City Interactive, has finally broken boxing’s radio silence in the world of video games. A new trailer for the game, entitled eSports Boxing Club, shows an early build, complete with some sparring and a scene depicting fight-night atmosphere.

Some big names are involved but the game is currently still in development. We can see from the short trailer that there’s still work left to do, but there is plenty of potential too, especially given that eSports Boxing Club only went into development last year. Take a look at the trailer below…

Steel City Interactive has called on some of the big names in boxing in and around Sheffield, a city known for its fighting roots. Former cruiserweight world champion, Johnny Nelson, is one of the stars who’s been involved. So is former champion and current Sheffield gym owner and boxing promoter, Ryan Rhodes, alongside well-known trainer Dave Coldwell.

The developers also said on Twitter that the game will feature British boxing legends, Ricky Hatton and Frank Bruno. Hatton was known for his trademark left hook and famously took on Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas in 2007. Frank Bruno was equally iconic, the well-loved British heavyweight fought the likes of Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis and Joe Bugner. He’s currently a well-respected mental health activist.

Given the names already associated with the game and the fact that the official British Boxing Board of Control branding also seems to be featured in the game, we can see that this looks to be a title focusing on the UK boxing scene. That’s an interesting outcome for boxing fans as the popular Fight Night series was always slightly more US-centric, despite featuring fighters from around the world.

The names also suggest that the all-new boxing title will mix past and present fighters, which the Fight Night series also liked to do.

Renowned Yorkshire trainer, Dave Coldwell, who has trained the likes of Tony Bellew and Dereck Chisora, said he was: “Really excited to be involved in the first boxing game in years! The graphics and gameplay are going to be brilliant! Coming soon… eSports Boxing Club. Are you ready?”

Trusted Reviews has contacted Steel City Interactive for more information on this upcoming boxing title and we’ll be sure to keep you updated as more emerges. Watch this space.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…