This cryptic tweet has left gamers wondering – is Mafia 4 on the way?

Having not said a word in two years, the official Twitter account for the beloved Mafia franchise came back to life yesterday. Fans are already speculating as to whether this could mean a return for the series – and whether we could see Mafia 4 anytime soon?

The tweet simply read: “Family.” So, there’s not an awful lot to go on there, but there is bound to be some motivation for bringing the Twitter account back to life.

We saw a similar stunt recently from the Crysis Twitter account. It broke a long-held silence and the cryptic tweets, on that occasion, eventually led to the announcement of a remastered version.

Now, fans are arguing about whether this means the series is going receive a full sequel in the form of Mafia 4, or whether it’s likely to be a remaster of the previous titles. Either would be interesting, but we’re hoping for a full sequel and most fans seem to be too.

With the next generation of consoles on the way, in the shape of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it could be that the series is pitching an all-guns-blazing next-gen return. It’s something we’d love to see. However, it’s not unlikely that a remaster of the first game could be what’s on the way. We’ll be watching the Mafia social media accounts closely as more information is unveiled.

So, why all the excitement about a single tweet? Well, the Mafia series has been one of the most consistently entertaining open-world game series’ going. The three installments we’ve had have had a real focus on narrative storytelling. Mafia 2 particularly had moments worthy of the cinema and all three games have been thoroughly enjoyable.

While Mafia 3 didn’t score well in our review due to a slightly bloated and repetitive open-world, there was still plenty to love. However, the most recent entry took the series away from its roots in great storytelling and tried to offer a more typical open-world gangster game, bearing more similarities to the Grand Theft Auto series than either of the first two outings did.

Hopefully, any fourth outing for the series will see this balance redressed. For now, we’ll have to watch out for more updates. Stay tuned.

