Thirst trap: This dating app ARG is hinting at a new Vampire: The Masquerade game

Sure, dating sucks, but there’s a new dating app promising to find your one and only using its “soulmate algorithm”. Thing is, Tender isn’t there to find you love, but to launch a new ARG from games publishers Paradox.

It’s unlikely you’ll make it through the sign-up process, which shows off a gory announcement video and then asks for your blood type, without getting the heebie jeebies, but that’s because it appears to be promotion for an upcoming vampiric horror game. When you consider that Paradox owns White Wolf Publishing who themselves own the Vampire The Masquerade license, it’s easy to see what it might be pushing.

As a fan of the bleak Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines from 2004, it’s been a really long time since we got more in that world. Paradox Interactive bought White Wolf and all of its properties back in 2015, so they’ve had a few years to work out what they wanted to do. There’s no word on what form this game could take: it could be a new version of the tabletop game — but we have one of those recently, in 2018 — or a mobile game. But to my mind, the idea of a full-scale RPG based on the property could make my entire year, and with an announcement in the next few weeks, we might even get to play it this year.

It’s a lot of speculation, but we’re all very excited here about the idea of it, and we should find out more: all we’re looking at right now is the rabbit hole, and while no one is digging into it properly, this thread on Reddit is probably worth watching for more information as people organise and then strip-mine information.

If you’ve never watched an ARG in progress, it’s fascinating and you will be astounded at how much information people can glean from so little. Why not follow along? Maybe you can turn into a bit of a sleuth yourself?

We’ll have more news for you as it reveals itself, in the meantime why not check out the app and its horrific sign-up process. Seems like you’ll need a Paradox account to log all the way in. Good luck.

