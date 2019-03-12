There’s a new DOOM film on the way and it looks delightfully terrible

DOOM: Annihilation is an upcoming direct-to-video adaptation of id Software’s beloved shooter, and it looks as ropey as you’d expect.

Sadly, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Karl Urban aren’t here to salvage what otherwise looks like a very low-budget affair.

Annihilation has been teased with a brief trailer that features everything you’d expect: space marines, demonic zombies and mention of a portal to hell being opened up.

Another day at the office for DOOM, although Bethesda doesn’t seem too impressed, stating it’s “not involved with the movie” on Twitter.

Related: Best FPS Games

Annihilation gives off the vibe of a film you’d see on the Syfy channel. It’s definitely not good, but the effects and performances are just wooden enough that you can’t look away.

Who knows, it could be really good, but movies based on videogame franchises don’t have the best track record.

Okay, we’ll admit the first-person section in the original DOOM film was kinda awesome, echoing what we love about the shooter it’s based on.

DOOM: Annihilation won’t be coming to cinemas, set to receive a digital/direct-to-video release later in 2019. Netflix here we come!

On the gaming side of things, DOOM: Eternal is currently in development by id Software and looks fantastic, and this time the demonic showdown is coming to Earth. Here’s hoping the coming months see the arrival of a release date.

Are you a fan of films based on your favourite games? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.