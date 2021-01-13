There’s a new Star Wars game coming, but not from Electronic Arts

Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games have announced that they will be forming a partnership to develop a brand-new game in the Star Wars universe.

The new title will be developed by Massive Entertainment, with key staff from The Division 2 set to helm the project with its visually stunning Snowdrop Engine.

Such an announcement also means that the exclusivity agreement between Disney and Electronic Arts will not continue past 2023, meaning that the Star Wars property will be open to all manner of publishers and developers.

“The Star Wars galaxy is an amazing source of motivation for our teams to innovate and push the boundaries of our medium. Building new worlds, characters and stories that will become lasting parts of the Star Wars lore is an incredible opportunity for us, and we are excited to have our Ubisoft Massive studio working closely with Lucasfilm Games to create an original Star Wars adventure that is different from anything that has been done before,” Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot told Wired.

The reforming of Lucasfilm Games was announced last week, and the company has wasted no time in making its new projects known. This new Star Wars adventure joins an Indiana Jones title in the works at Bethesda and MachineGames. Such a move also shows that Disney isn’t afraid of striking up multiple different deals with competing studios.

“As we look to the next 50 years of Lucasfilm, we look forward to continuing the wonderful legacy in games, which has introduced so many memorable characters and stories. These new collaborations will allow the Lucasfilm Games team to pursue fresh and exciting directions in the storytelling of Star Wars and Indiana Jones in imaginative and different ways than those explored by our films,” explains President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy.

Development of titles such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and other titles in the Star Wars franchise will resume at Electronic Arts, although it will soon have no exclusive rights over the franchise when it comes to gaming. This is an exciting development, and will hopefully open the gates to far more risky and experimental takes on the space opera. In other Star Wars news, Fallen Order just received a next-gen patch.

