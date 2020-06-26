There are “no plans” for The Last of Us 2 DLC, Naughty Dog has confirmed

Speaking in a recent podcast, The Last of Us 2 director Neil Druckmann confirmed that Naughty Dog has no plans to expand upon the story with downloadable content.

Having released to critical and commercial acclaim earlier this month, a number of fans are probably wondering if this is the last they’ll see of Ellie and company. Unfortunately, that does seem to be the case.

Talking as part of a spoilercast with Kinda Funny, Neil Druckmann confirmed that the studio has no plans to produce expansions for the post-apocalyptic tale moving forward. Given the ambitious 20+ hour scope of the vanilla campaign, it’s no surprise that Naughty Dog has told the story it wanted to tell with this sequel.

However, this doesn’t rule out a standalone adventure in a similar vein to Uncharted: Lost Legacy starring completely different characters. This particular adventure was one of the series’ best because it was short, focused and always had the player’s attention. If Naughty Dog played the same trick again, we’d definitely be onboard for the ride.

The possibility of a third installment hasn’t been ruled out by Naughty Dog, but chances are they’d like to move onto a new property after spending over a decade on Uncharted and The Last of Us. Both of these franchises have spent a huge amount of time in the spotlight, deservedly so, but a new IP to accompany the launch of PS5 would be all the more exciting. Chances are we won’t be hearing about this for years, though.

Earning 5/5 in our review, The Last of Us 2 is one of the finest games of this generation, expanding upon the original adventure in a number of surprising and subversive ways. It’s genuinely masterful, and is unlike anything Naughty Dog has made before. If you haven’t picked it up yet, you owe it to yourself to give this one a shot.

