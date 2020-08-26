The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a new AR experience coming to mobile devices

CD Projekt Red and Spokko Games have announced The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a new augmented reality experience coming to mobile devices in the future.

Set in the same world as the iconic RPG series, Monster Slayer is a new experience where you must, as the title suggests, hunt down creatures located across the continent as part of your epic quest. Except, given the AR aspect of the game, you’ll find them in real-world locations.

“The Witcher: Monster Slayer is an augmented-reality exploration game that challenges you to become an elite monster hunter. See the world around you transformed into the dark fantasy realm of The Witcher, and explore once-familiar locations now infested with dangerous beasts as you start on the path as a professional monster slayer,” reads the official website.

CD Projekt Red has confirmed this takes place long before the time of Geralt of Rivia, so you likely shouldn’t expect the experienced monster hunter to appear. Instead, you’ll be focusing on crafting your own character and journey throughout the game world. You’ll become a witcher yourself by engaging in combat, taking on quests and collecting trophies from fallen foes.

You’ll even be able to craft oils, potions and other items for use in combat, adopting many of the techniques used by Geralt in the mainline games. A number of iconic monsters will also make an appearance, with many of the models seemingly pulled directly from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Here’s hoping they offer some depth and challenge, since we imagine the experience will be a little more accessible given its status as a mobile title.

This is a cool idea, and it’s exciting to see the franchise venture outside of the main trilogy and fiendishly addictive confines of Gwent. CD Projekt Red is also working on Cyberpunk 2077, which will finally launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 19.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…