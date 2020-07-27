The Witcher: Blood Origin is a new prequel series coming to Netflix

Netflix has announced The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series which takes place 1200 years before Geralt’s adventure begins.

This new announcement comes following San Diego Comic Con this past weekend, which took place in a virtual capacity due to Covid-19.

It’s big news, and a clear sign that The Witcher Netflix series has already been hugely successful despite only a single season airing thus far. Filming of the second season has sadly been delayed, but is rumoured to be resuming in August.

The news was broken on Netflix’s social media channels earlier today: “1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be.”

“Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.”

It will be helmed by original series showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, and Declan De Barra, who was in charge of fan favourite episode “Of Banquets and Burials.” So, we can rest assured it’s in good hands.

Such a huge departure from the established timeline is exciting, especially if we’re going to delve into the origin of Witchers and how they became so established and reviled by people across The Continent. I won’t lie, I’ll definitely miss Geralt and company.

