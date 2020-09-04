The Witcher 3 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade for existing owners

CD Projekt Red has announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, and those who already own the epic RPG can pick up the new version for free.

Geralt’s swansong is slowly becoming the new Skyrim as he seeks to be ported to every single platform under the sun, although this new iteration will likely become the definitive way to experience Wild Hunt on consoles when it arrives on a still unconfirmed release date.

Announced on the official website, CD Projekt Red has said this new version of the game will feature improved load times, visuals and next-gen features such as ray tracing. Knowing this, it’s safe to assume an update will also be coming to the PC release to implement such technological advancements, too.

Related: Best PC Games

“The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as a free update for everyone who already owns the game on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4,” reads the official website, with the studio also confirming a 2021 release window on Twitter.

We aren’t surprised that this upgraded version will launch in 2021, with the studio likely hard at work on final adjustments to Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of its release on November 19, 2020. Much like The Witcher 3, an enhanced version of the gritty adventure will also be available on next-gen consoles, although it will be coming at some time after the initial launch.

“The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the new RPG by which all other RPGs should be judged. Not only has CD Projekt Red deliverered the largest and most convincing fantasy open-world we’ve ever seen, but a storyline, quests and systems that make it an incredibly compelling place to run, ride and sail around in,” reads our original 5/5 review, which cements Geralt’s final journey as a modern masterpiece.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…