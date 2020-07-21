The story of Final Fantasy 7 Remake “has only just begun” according to its creators

Speaking in a new issue of Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu, Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura have expanded upon what players can expect from the second installment of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

With the first entry in Final Fantasy 7 Remake launching earlier this year to critical and commercial acclaim, this new interview confirms the next episode is already well into production at Square Enix.

Many players are likely hungry for new information after the mindblowing ending, which deviates heavily from the 1997 original and essentially means Final Fantasy 7 Remake could go anywhere from here. Touching on this, Yoshinori Kitase said the “story has only just begun” which brings up all sorts of cryptic connotations.

In regards to when the next installment will be released, Tetsuya Nomura said he would like to deliver it “as soon as possible” which likely means it is still several years away.

“We know that everything wants the next installment quickly. We would also like to deliver it as soon as possible. We hope to make the next installment even better in quality that can make for an even better experience,” Nomura explained, with all of this article’s translation provided by aitaikimochi on Twitter.

Nomura continues: “I think we can clearly convey the direction when we officially announce the next installment” hinting that perhaps a reveal for the game has already been planned, and could emerge in the coming months. We imagine it will be a PS5 or cross-generational title at this point, given the console is launching later this year.

The article also expands on a few other elements of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, including the fact that newcomer Roche was meant to have an additional battle in Chapter 14 and the Avalanche base wasn’t accessible in the remake to emphasis Cloud’s distance with the terrorist group. Oh, and Jessie was apparently far more popular than Square Enix expected. She’s awesome, so we’re not too shocked.

Earning 4.5/5 in my review, Final Fantasy 7 Remake still stands a solid chance of being my favourite game of the year: “Final Fantasy 7 Remake is one of the finest JRPGs in recent memory, setting a new benchmark for visuals and real-time combat in the series while managing to begin retelling one of gaming’s greatest tales in grandiose fashion. It’s just a crying shame we have to twiddle our thumbs and wait for the next chapter,” reads my verdict.

I sincerely hope Square Enix take their time with the remake’s second chapter and craft something truly special, since the foundations established in the first episode are incredibly ambitious and filled with potential for expansion. I just hope the narrative doesn’t grow too convoluted like Kingdom Hearts since Tetsuya Nomura is so heavily involved. Fingers crossed for now!

