The Steam Summer Sale could be closer than we thought according to a new leak

All PC gamers love the Steam Summer Sale – it sees the platform drop some huge discounts on top games. According to a new leak it could be just around the corner.

According to SteamDB developer, Pavel Djundik, the latest Steam sale will run from June 25 to July 9, giving you a great window to bag some bargains. Djundik broke the news in a Tweet, claiming that his information comes from “Chinese sources”.

If Djundik is right, (other concurring leaks now suggest he is,) then these are the same dates that Steam ran the sale last year.

Related: Best PC Games 2020 – All the titles you need to play on your gaming rig

We’re looking forward to bagging some bargains, but there’s no confirmation what games will be discounted just yet. So, what games should you be on the look out for? Here are a couple of top contenders.

Firstly, we loved the stylised black and white adventure, Return of the Obra Din. Right now it’s £15.49, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see it drop even further in the sale. It bagged four stars from our reviewer, who said: “Return of the Obra Dinn is a bleak ditty but offers solid meat for puzzle fans to get their teeth into, with a similar love of paperwork and information cataloging that won fans for Pope’s previous title, Papers Please.”

Secondly, a game we’d love to see discounted is Civilisation 6. It’s had two expansion packs released since it came out three years ago and a recently announced addition of the Frontier Pass – offering more updates and content. So, we’d love to see a discount on the base game. Right now it’s still £49.99, but slashing that would no doubt attract new-comers and encourage more gamers to go on and purchase expansion content too.

Doom Eternal is another game that we’d love to see included in the sale. The gory shooter has made waves, (of demon blood,) since launch with its unique style and frenetic action. It’s £49.99 but we’re hoping the Steam Summer Sale could see that price tag snipped.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…